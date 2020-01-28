Cybersecurity centre of excellence inaugurated in Hyderabad

The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE), a joint initiative of the Telangana government and Data Security Council of India (DSCI), was inaugurated here on Tuesday. The CCoE has been set up with an aim to provide secure and resilient cyberspace to fulfil the needs of the digital economy and society by creating a cluster of cybersecurity organisations in the state, a CCoE press release said.

Among others, the CCoE is equipped with an incubation centre for startups and a training centre to provide conducive cybersecurity ecosystem in the city. The 6000-square-foot facility would serve as the epicentre of cybersecurity development in the state, the release said.

The CCoE would have a training room to conduct knowledge and training sessions on cybersecurity for the industry, government departments, academia and R & D centres and other user groups, it said. Union Secretary to Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) Ajay Prakash Sawhney and Telangana's Principal Secretary to IT Jayesh Ranjan were present on the occasion..

