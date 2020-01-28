CPI(M) man's death: Son says CAA-NRC-NPR may not be the reason

The police are yet to zero in on the reason why CPI(M) activist Rameshchandra Prajapat allegedly immolated himself at a busy intersection in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on January 24, dying two days later in a hospital. The police had found pamphlets denouncing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the proposed National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from the 72 -year-old's bag at Geeta Bhavan square, the spot of the incident.

However, speaking to PTI on Tuesday, his son Deepak Prajapat (30) said the family was not convinced issues related to CAA-NRC-NPR may have been the reason for self-immolation. "My father may have had his own stand on issues like CAA, NRC and NPR. But we are not at all convinced that he could take a negative step like self-immolation because of this." Deepak claimed his father, a tailor by profession, always objected constructively on any issue.

Prajapat was active in socio-political movements and also attended protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR in the city. Deepak said the police must investigate the case thoroughly to find out the circumstances under which his father took the extremely step, especially "whether there was any provocation or pressure from any person" Prajapat allegedly set himself on fire at Geeta Bhawan intersection on January 24, following which he was rushed to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, where he died during treatment on Sunday evening.

Sub inspector Dashrath Singh Chauhan of Tukoganj police station said, "The reason for Prajapat's self- immolation is not yet clear. His family is not in a position to say anything about this at the moment. We are awaiting the autopsy report." Meanwhile, people protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR for a fortnight at Barwali outpost here paid tribute to Prajapat..

