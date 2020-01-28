Night temps rise marginally in parts of Rajasthan

Night temperatures marginally increased in parts of Rajasthan where Jaisalmer was the coldest place at 9.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the MeT department said. Churu, Bikaner, Pilani, Phalodi, Ganganagar recorded 10.5, 10.6, 10.7, 11 and 11.1 degrees Celsius, while Sikar, Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota recorded 12, 12.9, 14 and 14.7 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT.

Karanpur (Ganganagar) and Kolayat magra (Bikaner) received 2 cm rainfall each and Raisingh Nagar (Ganganagar), Hanumangarh, Bhadra (Hanumangarh) and Khajuwala (Bikaner) received 1 cm rainfall each till Tuesday morning. The department has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and lightning at isolated areas in the state during the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.