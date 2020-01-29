Left Menu
Delhi Air quality improves to 'moderate', scattered rains likely today

Following intermittent rains in parts of Delhi, the mercury dipped and air quality improved to 'moderate' category in the national capital on Wednesday.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 29-01-2020 08:44 IST
  Created: 29-01-2020 08:43 IST
Clear sky in Delhi this morning; visuals from India Gate area.. Image Credit: ANI

Following intermittent rains in parts of Delhi, the mercury dipped and air quality improved to 'moderate' category in the national capital on Wednesday. Major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 167 and 144 respectively, both in the 'moderate' category, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

Minimum temperature of 10.5-degree centigrade was recorded in the national capital, yesterday. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

Scattered rains are also likely over Delhi and other parts of the country today. "Rain and snow may continue in most parts of the Western Himalayas until the afternoon of January 29. A few heavy spells are also likely. Scattered rains are likely in Delhi. Kolkata, Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Bhubaneswar may receive moderate rains", SkymetWeather tweeted.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, rain continued to lash most parts of Delhi on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. "In Delhi, Safdarjung and Palam reported 8.0 & 3.0 mm rainfall respectively during 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0530 hours IST of today", IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, Shimla was also covered in a blanket of snow after receiving fresh snowfall today. (ANI)

