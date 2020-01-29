Speeches favouring Sharjeel Imam made during meeting by AMU students: Police

A meeting of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students took place here in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam who was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad by Delhi police on Tuesday. Speaking to media, SSP Aligarh, Akash Kuljhari said, "A meeting was held around 7 pm in support of Sharjeel Imam by a group of around 40 to 50 AMU students. There were public speeches made in favour of Imam.""We have spoken to the university's administration and they said that they will initiate a disciplinary inquiry against those students. We are also collecting videos and photographs and we will act against them under the relevant sections applicable," he said.

AMU spokesperson Rahat Abrar said, "Some people chanted slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam and we got to know about it. The AMU has earlier said that some outsiders can create anarchy here and it could be dangerous for the peace of the university and of the city." "If any student is found involved in such activity then action will be taken against them. And if outsiders come to the university and disturb the peace, we will provide information about them to the local administration," he said.

"Whatever Sharjeel Imam has said is not in the interest of the country," he added. Imam has stoked a controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark at a protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh last week. (ANI)

