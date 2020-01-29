Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre issues fresh advisory, asks people to refrain from travelling to China

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:05 IST
Centre issues fresh advisory, asks people to refrain from travelling to China
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked Indians to refrain from traveling to China where the novel coronavirus has claimed over 100 lives. The ministry issued a fresh travel advisory and also urged people traveling to China to monitor their health closely.

It asked people to use a 24x7 helpline (011-23978046) for queries related to respiratory infection. "In the view of the spurt of cases being reported in China and travel-related cases appearing in many countries....all non-essential travel to China to be avoided," it said.

As part of the preparedness, India has also increased the number of airports from seven to 21 where thermal screening of passengers is being done for possible exposure to the deadly now. These include airports at Gaya, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Varanasi, Goa, Bhubaneswar and Lucknow besides the seven designated airports identified earlier.

The health ministry also has established four more laboratories apart from the NIV-Pune for testing samples. The four labs for the testing samples have been made functional at Alleppey, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

India is also planning to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, stuck in Wuhan, the epicenter of the viral outbreak. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the deadly virus after which the government said India has made a formal request to China for facilitating the evacuation of Indians from Wuhan.

The Civil Aviation Ministry will make necessary arrangements for evacuation after the approval of Chinese authorities is received. Asserting that there was no confirmed case of the nCoV, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Tuesday said India was making all efforts to detect and check the spread of the virus even as more than a dozen countries around the world have confirmed cases.

Several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan have kept some people, with travel history to China, under observation after they showed novel coronavirus-like symptoms. Apart from increasing the number of airports to conduct thermal screening of passengers, the Centre has stepped up vigil in areas bordering Nepal given a confirmed case of nCoV detected there.

The health minister had said he has also written to all chief ministers, requesting them for personal intervention to review the states' preparedness for control and management of the spread of the virus. China had reported 24 more deaths on Tuesday from the coronavirus epidemic, taking the number of fatalities to 106 as the confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak stood at 4,515, the Chinese health authorities said.

The health minister has urged passengers who have a travel history to China since January 1, 2020, to come forward for self-reporting to the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress, etc., and also inform their treating doctor. Three persons with a travel history to China have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of RML Hospital in New Delhi for possible exposure to novel coronavirus.

A 24x7 NCDC Call Centre has been made operational to monitor the list of contacts furnished by the Ministry of External Affairs, provide details of district and state surveillance officers to those who seek them, and in case of any clinical query, direct the concerned to the relevant Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) officer. The Health Ministry has asked passengers to follow certain dos and don'ts if they are in China or if they are traveling or returning from China.

The advisory stated that during their stay in China, if they feel sick and have fever and cough, then they should cover their mouth while coughing and sneezing, seek medical attention promptly and report to the Indian Embassy in China. It said if they feel sick on the flight while traveling back to India from China, they should inform the airline crew about their illness, seek mask and self-reporting format from the airline crew, avoid close contact with family members or fellow travelers and follow other directions of crew and airport health officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 30 people overnight in attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials and civil society leaders said on Wednesday.Four villages were raided by the Allied Dem...

Palestinian President Abbas to speak in U.N. Security Council on U.S. peace plan -envoy

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday.Mansour said he hoped the Security Cou...

U.N. says offices in Geneva, Vienna targeted by 'well-resourced' cyberattack last year

The United Nations said on Wednesday that its offices in Geneva and Vienna were targeted by an apparently well-resourced cyber attack in the middle of last year that exposed lists of user accounts, but that the damage had been contained. Ge...

US Senate begins another session of Trump impeachment trial

US Senate on Wednesday local time began another session of impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The new session kicked off after both sides wrapped up their opening arguments on Tuesday. Now there will be 16 hours for the senators t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020