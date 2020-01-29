Day after being shot in firing, 27-year-old doctor dies in Mathura

A 27-year-old doctor, who received gunshot injuries along with a sub-inspector after alleged arms dealers opened fire at them, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Wednesday. Sub-inspector Ajai Awana and Amar Singh (27) were admitted to a private hospital in Mathura on Tuesday night after they received gunshot wounds, they said.

“Sub-inspector Ajai Awana, posted in Kosi Kalan police station, has been shifted to Noida in a private hospital for better treatment,” DIG/SSP Shalabh Mathur said. The SSP said Awana had gone to the spot in civilian clothes after a tip-off on a group of arms dealers assembling in the outskirts of Sirauli village on Tuesday afternoon.

When he reached the spot, the group allegedly started indiscriminate firing resulting in injuries to Awana and Singh, the SSP said. Both men were rushed to KD Hospital where Singh succumbed to his injuries in the night, the SSP said.

Singh, a resident of Hatana village falling under Kosi Kalan police station range, was running a clinic in Falen village. It is not yet known why Singh was at the spot and it is being investigated, he said.

The body has been sent for a post mortem, the SSP said.

Two country-made pistols have been recovered from the spot, the SSP said. A manhunt for the arms dealers has started while two FIRs have been filed against the group, Mathur said.

