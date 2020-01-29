Woman employee hits man with footwear following graft

A woman employee allegedly hit a 43-year-old man with her footwear following his accusation that she demanded bribe and denied permission to him for construction of his house in an area under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) here, police said on Wednesday. A video of the incident that happened on January 27, showing the 36-year-old woman, who works as a surveyor, beating the man with footwear was aired by local TV news channels.

According to Marredpally police station Inspector, M Mattaiah, the man, also a state government employee, had been carrying out house construction work without permission. He had applied for permission with the SCB in May 2019 but his application was returned as he did not submit certain documents and he has not done so till date,the Inspector said.

SCB officials last week visited the area and during inspection found that he had taken up construction "illegally" and construction works were continuing. The woman surveyor and some other SCB staff had visited the area on Monday to serve notice on the man asking him to stop the work as a status quo order was issued by the High Court in the matter, police said.

At that time, the man alleged that the woman had demanded money and denied construction permission. He also allegedly obstructed their work. Annoyed over the accusations, the woman surveyor, who was about to leave, allegedly started hitting the man with her footwear.

Later, the surveyor and other staff filed a complaint accusing the man of obstructing their duties and using filthy language following which a case was registered against him, the Inspector said. The man also filed a complaint.However,it was forwarded to a local court seeking permission to file a case as it was in the nature of a non-cognisable offence, police said.

Later, the man alleged that the SCB authorities had been harassing him by not giving permission to take up house construction and were harassing him, demanding money. "I have complained (about the bribe demand) to the Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) and the CBI. I was the one who has been hit with chappals.

I am facing problems and they are not mentioning the reason for denying permission," he said..

