Surajkund International Crafts Mela to be themed on Himachal Pradesh

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh will be the 'theme state' of this year's Surajkund International Crafts Mela organised by the Haryana government at Surajkund on the outskirts of Delhi where the hill state will showcase its cultural heritage, handicrafts and tourism potential. The 34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from February 1-16.

The director of Himachal Pradesh Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yunus, said all necessary arrangements have been made to project the state at this international event from the tourism point of view and also for participation as the 'theme state'. The department has constructed a replica of Ram Bag Gate, Manali, a permanent replica of Bhimakali Temple, Sarahan, one Apna Ghar in traditional Himachali style and five temporary gates have also been set up at different entry points of the crafts mela ground to reflect the culture of the hill state, he said.

Yunus said the gates constructed will resemble Chhinmastika Chintpurni (Una), Mata Sri Jwala ji, Chindi Devi Karsog (Mandi), Sakya Tangyud Monastery and Chamba Millennium gate. He added that a Himachali cultural night will be organised on February 4 and cultural troupes from the state will perform at the mela ground.

In addition, performances showcasing Himachal's rich culture will be organized at different places of the Surajkund Mela ground daily to attract visitors and promote the state. He further said that to provide information to tourists and the general public, an information-cum-exhibition stall has also been put up.

A state government release said the state has huge potential in adventure tourism, besides leisure tourism, and the same will be showcased at the mela. The department of Tourism is focusing to promote water sports in the reservoirs of Himachal Pradesh and in the coming season, adventure tourism promotion events will be organised, it said. To promote and market Himachali products, 70 stalls of artisans from different parts of the state have been set up. Handloom, handicrafts, metal crafts, bamboo products etc., will be on display for sale during the crafts mela.

Yunus said a fashion show will be organized on February 9 on the theme 'Unforgettable Himachal' by famous designer Ritu Beri at the crafts mela ground. A food court has been set up to serve a variety of the Himachali dishes, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be present in the inauguration ceremony on February 1 and the governor will attend the closing ceremony on February 16, he added.

