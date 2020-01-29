Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Centre urged to provide kits to conduct tests in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:21 IST
Coronavirus: Centre urged to provide kits to conduct tests in

The Telangana government has urged the Centre to provide requisite medical kits for conducting tests for coronavirus in Hyderabad itself in case its severity increases and there is a possibility of it spreading to the state also. The samples are presently being sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune.

The state government is taking all precautionary measures, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Wednesday. "We urge the Centre, in case the severity (of the virus) increases and if there is a possibility of it spreading in our region also, that we can conduct the tests (for determination of virus) here itself..instead of sending it to Pune,if you can provide the concerned kits to us," he told reporters here.

He said the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) and two government hospitals in the city are equipped with latest lab facilities and felt that it would be possible to conduct the tests for nCov determination. Diagnostic tests for swine flu and other viruses are already being conducted in the city, he said.

There has been no positive case of nCov so far in the country, according to him. Passengers are being screened at the international airport in Hyderabad as part of precautionary measures, he said.

Isolated special wards have been set up in three government hospitals in the city, the minister said, adding 100 beds have been readied in the three hospitals and the number of beds can be increased further. The government is also looking at ways to help students from the state, who are said to be pursuing medicine in China, in coordination with the Centre, he said.

A health official said two samples have tested negative so far, while results are awaited for five samples. The five people, who had travelled to China, had some symptoms like cold and cough, he said.

The samples of three others, who had travelled to that country, but did not have nCov symptoms, are also likely to be sent for tests as they complained of cold, the official said. These three had approached authorities in view of spread of the virus in China and were admitted to the state-run Institute of Tropical Diseases (Fever hospital) in the city.

PTI SJR BN APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Fed keeps interest rates steady, offers no new balance sheet guidance

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with the head of the U.S. central bank pointing to continued moderate economic growth and a strong job market, and giving no sign of any im...

Five people in France confirmed to have coronavirus

Paris, Jan 30 AFP The daughter of a Chinese tourist who is seriously ill in a Paris hospital has become the fifth person in France to be confirmed with the coronavirus, officials have said. Her 80-year-old father was the fourth confirmed ca...

'Finally free!': Asia Bibi on Pakistan prison, life in exile

Paris, Jan 30 AFP Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal th...

UPDATE 3-Fire erupts on Panama-flagged oil tanker off UAE coast

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are trying to extinguish a fire on a Panama-flagged oil tanker off the coast of the emirate of Sharjah, the Federal Transport Authority said on Wednesday.The tanker, which the FTA said was not carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020