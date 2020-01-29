Customs seize 387 grams gold at Hyderabad Airport, one nabbed

A passenger was nabbed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and the customs officials seized 387 grams of smuggled gold from his possession. "Based on specific intelligence a passenger who arrived by AI965 from Mumbai was intercepted in Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Upon the enquiry, it was found that the passenger concealed three pouches in his rectum which was handed over to him by another International passenger in the same flight," said an official.

According to the official, total gold weighing 387 grams was retrieved and confiscated from the pouches concealed by the passenger. "The value of gold amounts to 14.71 lakhs in the market," the official added. (ANI)

