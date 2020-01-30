Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspended Cong MLA Dhanavelou petitions LG with graft allegations against CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 00:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 00:40 IST
Suspended Cong MLA Dhanavelou petitions LG with graft allegations against CM

Suspended Congress legislator N Dhanavelou on Wednesday submitted a petition to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi alleging corruption in land deals by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his relatives. Dhanavelou, who was suspended from the Congress on January 15 for his alleged anti-party activities, called on Bedi at her office here.

He also submitted another petition to the Lt governor with graft allegations against PWD minister and PCC leader A Namassivayam. The suspended legislator sought a probe into the allegations by an "appropriate authority".

Dhanavelou was suspended from the party after he had raised allegations of corruption and "scams" in land deals against the chief minister and his colleagues. He had alleged that the Congress government was "steeped in corruption". He was served a show cause notice by the PCC leader after suspending him from the party with a direction to submit his reply within a week as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Dhanavelou, in his reply, had said that his suspension was done in an "arbitrary manner". He had denied the charge against him that he was making a move to unseat the Narayanasamy-led Congress government and was also endeavouring to bring in opposition leader N Rangasamy back as the chief minister.

"These allegations are utterly unfounded and the decision to suspend me is an unilateral action. I deny all the charges made against me," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five people in France confirmed to have coronavirus

The daughter of a Chinese tourist who is seriously ill in a Paris hospital has become the fifth person in France to be confirmed with the coronavirus, officials have said. Her 80-year-old father was the fourth confirmed case in France of th...

'Finally free!': Asia Bibi on Pakistan prison, life in exile

Recounting the hellish conditions of eight years spent on death row on blasphemy charges but also the pain of exile, Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi has broken her silence to give her first personal insight into an ordeal that caused internat...

WRAPUP 5-Fed keeps interest rates steady, offers no new balance sheet guidance

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with the head of the U.S. central bank pointing to continued moderate economic growth and a strong job market, and giving no sign of any im...

UPDATE 3-Fire erupts on Panama-flagged oil tanker off UAE coast

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are trying to extinguish a fire on a Panama-flagged oil tanker off the coast of the emirate of Sharjah, the Federal Transport Authority said on Wednesday.The tanker, which the FTA said was not carryin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020