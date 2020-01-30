Two injured as part of under-construction FOB collapses

Two persons were injured after a portion of an under-construction foot overbridge (FOB) collapsed in suburban Mankhurd early on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place at Bainganwadi junction near Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, the official said.

"Two persons, who were standing near the under- construction FOB, sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," he said. One of the injured was discharged after primary treatment, while the other person is still being treated at the hospital, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.