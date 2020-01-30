Efforts being made to develop tier-II & III cities in Karnataka

Efforts are being made to develop tier-II and tier-III cities in Karnataka, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said. Speaking at 'Invest Karnataka Road Show' here on Wednesday night, he said it was time to seek investment for tier-II and III cities in the state.

Joshi said Bengaluru was becoming more congested and efforts were being made to decongest the capital city, adding there was need for tier-II and III cities to develop. "Keeping that in mind, we thought that in entire Karnataka there should be some investment and some industries we should set up," he added.

While agriculture continues to get top priority from the government, Joshi said it (agriculture) alone cannot cater to the requirements of a family for employment and that other sectors should also grow. The intention is to support agriculture and supporting industries also, Joshi said.

He highlighted the strengths of Karnataka, including abundant availability of power, responsive administration, friendly industrial atmosphere. In his region of Hubli-Dharwad, infrastructure and air connectivity have improved, the Minister added.

