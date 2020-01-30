Govt holds all party meeting ahead of Budget session
The Union government held an all party meeting here on Thursday, a day before Parliament's budget session begins. The session comes amid nationwide protests against the government's citizenship measures, including the amended citizenship law, with opposition parties putting up a united front against the Narendra Modi dispensation.
Prime Minister Modi, senior ministers, Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress and Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC, besides representatives of other parties, attended the meeting. The Budget will be presented on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Parliament
- Sudip Bandyopadhyay
- Congress
ALSO READ
Anti-India slogans people at JNU were sent to jail by Narendra Modi, alleges Shah.
In a world seeking to break free from mindless hate, violence, Indian way of life offers ray of hope: PM Narendra Modi at an event.
Children should be pursued not pressured into studies: PM Narendra Modi to parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.
PM Narendra Modi, new BJP president to hold meeting with CMs, deputy CMs of party-ruled states on Monday evening: Sources.
PM Narendra Modi says his conversations with students will be '#withoutfilter'.