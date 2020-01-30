India's first case of Coronavirus in Kerala

The first case of novel coronavirus in India was reported from Kerala, the Union Health ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The patient is a student studying at Wuhan University in China.

The patient is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of doctors in an isolation ward in a hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.