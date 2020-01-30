UP govt to act against licensees holding contests to boost liquor sales

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to take action against the licensees who will organise liquor consumption competitions to boost their sales in the state.

Excise Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy said,"We had got several complaints against bars and shops organising liquor consumption competitions. Taking congnisance of it, all licensees have been asked to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

"Punitive action will be taken against them," he said, adding that customers can't be lured and attracted to liquor through any means.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.