Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi's principles of truth, non-violence and simplicity, besides eliminating the distinction between rich and poor and of caste and religion. He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day International Conference on Globalization of Khadi here.

People should come forward, especially younger generation to connect with Khadi and promote it, Gehlot said. "Khadi is not just clothing but a reason for self-respect and respect. It eliminates the distinction between rich-poor and caste-religion and it embodies Mahatma Gandhi's principles of truth, non-violence and simplicity," he said.

The chief minister said that the state government will make every effort to implement the suggestion that will come in the two-day conference. He said that besides being a major medium of employment for rural areas, Khadi is helps in empowering women.

Gehlot said that to promote Khadi and related institutions, the state government has decided to give 50 per cent discount on Khadi garments in Rajasthan, which has shown encouraging results. State Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said this is the first time in the state that such a discount has been given on Khadi textiles.

January 30 is Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

