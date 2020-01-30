Gandhi's ideology of non violence, communal harmony is much needed today: DGP

Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of non-violence and communal harmony is of great relevance today as people with communal ideologies are trying to divide one another, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said here on Thursday. There is a need to strengthen the country and every citizen should contribute to it, the DGP said at a function of the Gandhi Global Family, an NGO.

"The idealogy (of Gandhiji) is most relevant to the present day situation (in the country). People with communal ideology are trying to divide one another. There is need for communal harmony," Singh said. The DGP presented the Gandhi Global Peace Award to santoor maestro Abhay Rustum Sopori during the event.

Son of legendary santoor maestro and composer Pandit Bhajan Sopori, 40-year-old Abhay Sopori is the youngest musician to receive a number of awards, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi's first Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2006, the J&K State Award in 2011 and the Kashmir Kirti Samman in 2012.

