Home minister Congratulates UP CM, police for rescuing children who were held hostage

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state police for the operation in which 23 children held captive at a house in Farrukhabad were rescued. In a tweet, the Union Home Minister said "It is laudable to get all the children held hostage in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh safely rescued through the efficient strategy and planning by the police. I congratulate Chief Minister and Uttar Pradesh police."

The chief minister thanked the Home Minister in a tweeted: "Thank You, Honourable Home Minister. Yes, Uttar Pradesh government has a policy of zero tolerance against crime. Crime against women, children and other weaker sections of society cannot be tolerated at any cost." "The courage and strategy by which our police freed 23 children from the criminal is commendable.Under your guidance, the law and order of the state is determined and always alert to extend protection to the public," Adityanath said in another tweet in Hindi.

As many as 23 children aged between six months and 15 years, who had been taken hostage by a murder accused after inviting them to his daughter's birthday party, were rescued late on Thursday night after police killed their captor in a village here. The hostage drama began at Kasaria village in the afternoon and continued for about eight hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

