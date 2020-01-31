Rajasthan DGP flags off 'Mukti Caravan' for sensitising public on child abuse

Rajasthan Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh on Friday flagged off 'Mukti Caravan' organised jointly by the state police and Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation to raise awareness about social evils such as child abuse, child labour and child trafficking. The 'Mukti Caravan' will travel across the state in the next three months to raise public awareness about child rights.

The initiative is part of a nationwide campaign that will go from village to village across India raising awareness about such social evils. During the event here, the DGP said that NGOs have an important role to play in the work.

He also spoke about action being taken against child labour, child abuse and child abuse in the state. On the occasion, Additional Director General of Police B L Soni, Rajiv Sharma, Ravi Meharda and Hemant Priyadarshi also expressed their views.

Activists of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan also performed short plays related to child rights.

