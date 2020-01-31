Police arrests 5 members of PFI in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested five members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly instigating violence on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The five accused have been arrested for their alleged role in inciting violence in Kanpur's Babupurva and Yatimkhana areas.

PFI members, who were arrested by the city police, have been identified as Mohammad Umer, Saiyad Abdul, Fizan Mumtaz, Mohammad Vaasik and Sarvar Alam. All are residents of Kanpur, police said. (ANI)

