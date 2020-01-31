CBI recovers Rs 31 lakh cash from employee in accountant generals' office in Imphal

The CBI on Friday recovered more than Rs 31 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh and property documents during its searches at the premises of a senior accountant in the office of the accountant general in Imphal, officials said here. The CBI has booked Yumnam Sharat Meitei for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of more than Rs 1.40 crore during his service, they said.

The agency carried out searches at Meiti's residence and office, from where it recovered cash worth Rs 31 lakh, gold ornaments worth over Rs 18 lakh, property documents of two multi-storey buildings in Imphal, more than 70 passbooks with ATM cards of various pensioners and investment documents, they said. It is alleged that Meiti had joined the office of the accountant general in 1988 and got promoted in 2006 as senior accountant, a post he is presently working in.

His wife is a head constable in Manipur police. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that Meiti acquired huge assets of over Rs 2 crore during January 1, 2010 to October 30, 2019 in his name as well as his family member, which are in the form of bank balance of the couple, a Hyundai high-end car and two muti-storey buildings in Imphal, the officials said.

The agency has alleged a total income of Meiti and his wife from all sources is Rs 77.41 lakh during the period while their expenses are more than Rs 15.38 lakh, which shows that assets worth Rs 1.40 crore are disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said.

