Maha: 35-year-old bodybuilder hangs self in Palghar

A 35-year-old bodybuilderallegedly committed suicide in Virar in Palghar district onFriday, police said

Senior Inspector Vivek Sonawane of Virar policestation said Ali Solomani hanged himself at his residence

"He hanged himself at around 9am. We did not find asuicide note. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and ason. Probe is underway to find out why he took this step,"said Sonawane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

