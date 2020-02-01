Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu were Pakistanis: J-K Police

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed by security forces on January 31 were Pakistanis, who had recently infiltrated from across the border.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 09:54 IST
Terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu were Pakistanis: J-K Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed by security forces on January 31 were Pakistanis, who had recently infiltrated from across the border. The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said that it had recovered Improvised Explosion Devices (IEDs), ready to be used around Nagrota, along with huge quantities of arms, ammunition and communication equipment from the Pakistani terrorists.

"Recovered from 3 slain Pakistan terrorists of JeM on January 31. They had an IED ready to be used around Nagrota through some third person in a few days. They had dumped it at a convenient location on Jammu-Srinagar Highway," the Jammu and Kashmir Police's tweet on Friday read. The recovery included AK-47 rifles, pistols and armour piercing steel core ammunition which can go through Level 3 protection bulletproof vehicles.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbagh Singh on Friday had said that the preliminary reports suggested that the terrorists had crossed the International Border (IB) on January 30. "As per preliminary reports, they all appear to be Pakistani terrorists and belonged to JeM, this group had crossed the International Border (IB) from Dayalachak area last evening and they were on the way to Srinagar," Singh told reporters after the encounter.

The encounter had broken out between the security forces and terrorists during the checking of vehicles near the Bann toll plaza. One security personnel had also received injuries during the encounter.

The police had arrested the driver and conductor of the truck which was being used by the terrorists. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Vasilevskiy, Lightning hold off Ducks

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves to post his 150th NHL victory as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the host Anaheim Ducks 4-3 Friday night. Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat and Erik Cernak ...

Govt debt down to 48.9 pc from 52.2 pc

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the governments debt has reduced to 48.9 per cent from 52.2 per cent, while presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. The government debt came down to 48.9 per cent from 52.2 per...

India now 5th largest economy globally: Sitharaman

India is now the fifth largest economy in the world and the Central government debt has reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.Presenting the Union Budget for 2...

India uplifted 271 mn people out of poverty: Sitharaman

India has uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Budget for 2020-21, is woven around aspirational India, economic de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020