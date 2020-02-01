Deposit insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh

In a major relief to the people, the Centre on Saturday announced to increase the insurance coverage of their bank deposits from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that "Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation has been permitted to increase deposit insurance coverage to Rs 5 lakh per depositor from Rs 1 lakh." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.