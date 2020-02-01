Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to focus on women, children, disadvantaged classes: Sitharaman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:18 IST
Govt to focus on women, children, disadvantaged classes: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday that a task force will be appointed to examine the issue about the age of girls entering motherhood, as she asserted that the government will keep its focus on the welfare of women and children, besides the disadvantaged communities. She announced a Rs 35,600-crore outlay for nutrition-related programmes for 2020-21 and an amount of Rs 28,600 crore was allocated for programmes specific to women, an official statement said.

The budget fixed Rs 85,000 crore for the welfare of scheduled castes and other backward classes (OBCs), and Rs 53,700 crore for scheduled tribes in the next fiscal. Noting that more and more opportunities were opening up for women to pursue higher education and career, Sitharaman said the entire issue about the age of a girl entering motherhood needed to be seen in a new light and proposed to appoint a task force for the purpose.

It would present its recommendations in six months' time, she added. Sitharaman said the government's "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" scheme had yielded "tremendous" results with the gross enrolment ratio of girls across all levels of education now being higher than boys.

At the elementary level, it was 94.32 per cent against the 89.28 per cent for boys, and similar trends were also observed at the secondary and higher secondary levels, she said. The budget proposed to provide Rs 35,600 crore for nutrition-related programmes for 2020-21.

Speaking about the "Poshan Abhiyan" (nutrition scheme) that was launched in 2017-18 to improve the nutritional status of children (0-6 years), adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers, the finance minister said more than six lakh anganwadi workers were equipped with smartphones to upload the nutritional status of over 10 crore households, which was an "unprecedented development". Addressing the issue of manual scavenging, Sitharaman said the government was determined to eradicate the practice of manual cleaning of sewer systems or septic tanks.

The Union budget allocated Rs 10,103.57 crore to the social justice and empowerment ministry for 2020-21 as against the Rs 8,885 crore given to it in 2019-20. The initial expenditure proposal for the ministry was Rs 10,070 crore for the ongoing fiscal, before being revised downward to Rs 8,885 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Abbas says Palestinians to 'cut all relations' with Israel

Abbas says Palestinians to cut all relations with Israel....

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions Coimbatore, Feb 1 PTI Captains of various sectors of industry on Saturday welcomed the Union budget and provided suggestions to the Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. Preside...

NIRVIK scheme to provide high insurance cover for exporters: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Nirvik Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana scheme to provide enhanced insurance cover and reduce premiums for small exporters. To achieve higher export credit disbursement, a new scheme NIRVIK i...

Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of heinous crime are trying patience of country: Centre to Delhi HC.

Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of heinous crime are trying patience of country Centre to Delhi HC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020