African national held with heroin in Himachal's Kullu

A 21-year-old African national was arrested after heroin was seized from his possession in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, police said. U C Chionso, hailing from Ivory Coast, was caught with 36 gram of heroin, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Chionso is the ninth foreigner arrested for carrying drugs in the last two months in Kullu, he said. Earlier, two persons from Ivory Coast, a Russian national and five Nigerians were held with drugs, Singh said.

Chionso was selling heroin to youths, he said. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against him at Patlikuhal police station, the SP said.

Chionso did not carry passport and visa. So action under the Foreigners' Act has also been initiated against him, Singh added.

