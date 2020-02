PM Modi expresses happiness over Uzbekistan participating in Surajkund crafts mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over Uzbekistan participating in the annual Surajkund crafts mela in Haryana.

"Happy to have Uzbekistan as Partner Country in the Surajkund Mela, inaugurated by Rashtrapati Ji (Ram Nath Kovind)," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He also thanked Uzbeki President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his leadership "on such initiatives that make India-Uzbekistan relations even stronger".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.