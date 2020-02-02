Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM directs officials to develop tourism spots around Kaleswaram project

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the officials to take advantage of the barrages and reservoirs constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project and develop tourist spots around the region.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 04:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 04:23 IST
Telangana CM directs officials to develop tourism spots around Kaleswaram project
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the officials to take advantage of the barrages and reservoirs constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project and develop tourist spots around the region. Holding a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said he wanted tourism centres to come up all over the state after the identification of such places, according to a statement by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The state government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister S Narsing Rao, Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Special Secretary Bhoopal Reddy and others participated in the meeting. "With barrages constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project, Godavari waters will be available in abundance for several hundred kilometres. Water will be available in the river and canals all through the year. There is a dense forest area on either side of the river. Boating can be done on the river. Beautiful trees can be grown on either side of the river like the one on either side of Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir," the Chief Minister said.

"A lot of land is available with the government at barrages, pump houses and reservoirs under the Kaleswaram project. In these places, a fountain musical water park can be created on the line of Vrindavan Gardens in Mysore," he added. Rao also said that Toopakula Gudem and Dummu Gudem barrages are also being constructed along with the Kaleswaram project.

"There also several famous temples in their vicinity. Holy places like Basara, Dharmapuri, Kaleswaram, Gudem Satyanarayana Swamy, Koti Lingala, Parnasala and Bhadrachalam are there. There are coal mines in Ramagundam and Mancherial. Tourists can be shown how coal is produced from open-cast and underground mining," he stated. "Power generating plants at Jaipur and Ramagundam can also be turned into tourist attraction places. Tourism should be developed in the state keeping in view all these points," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing

U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed an eighth case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the United States and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people arriving from overseas who might need to be quarantined. The lat...

China's total number of coronavirus deaths reaches 304 as of end-Feb 1 - state TV

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, up by 45 from the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday, citing the countrys National Health Commission.All the new deaths were in ...

Uber suspends 240 accounts in Mexico to prevent coronavirus spreading

U.S. ride-hailing application Uber Technologies Inc. said on Saturday that it suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.The newly identified coron...

Tharoor terms Union Budget as 'sit-down India Budget'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, is a sit-down India Budget. I thought the speech was far too long. It was as long as a com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020