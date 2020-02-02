Cold wave condition in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, predicts IMD

Dense fog is very likely at isolated places Odisha today, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. According to the weatherman, a cold-wave condition in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

"Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh. Thunderstorm accompanied with hail/lightning very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and with lightning at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. The Meteorological department further stated in its advisory that a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

"A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from the February 3rd night." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

