Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi himself monitoring situation, says Harsh Vardhan on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation in the wake of emergent and imminent threat from the novel coronavirus, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 14:43 IST
PM Modi himself monitoring situation, says Harsh Vardhan on coronavirus
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan talking to reporters in New Delhi on Sunday . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation in the wake of emergent and imminent threat from the novel coronavirus, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan here on Sunday. "Prime Minister is personally monitoring it. I am also in touch with the Kerala health minister on a regular basis," said Vardhan while talking to media persons here.

"For those returning from China, Thailand, and Singapore, we have ensured screening of the best possible nature. Even if you are put in the suspected category, put yourself in quarantine at home and isolate yourself in your home for two weeks," he said. A second case of novel coronavirus in India was reported again this morning from Kerala, the state health minister K K Shailaja said today adding that the patient was being monitored in an isolation ward at the Alappuzha medical college.

The first case too had arisen from Kerala, three days ago. The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various cities around the world. The confirmed cases of coronavirus in China have now surged past 14,000.

China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year. Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries besides China.

Several countries including India have sped up the evacuation process after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health crisis. On Sunday morning, India evacuated 323 Indian nationals and seven Maldives citizens, from Wuhan in a special Air India flight. Earlier 324 Indians had been evacuated on Saturday too from Wuhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

HC stays CIC direction to Assam Rifles to give info on officer's disciplinary proceedings

The Delhi High Court has put on hold a Central Information Commission CIC order directing the Assam Rifles to provide the details sought by an RTI applicant, a brigadier in the paramilitary force, about the disciplinary proceedings against ...

Rigid red lines will hamper progress on EU trade deal -Ireland's Varadkar

Britain and the European Union should not set such rigid red lines before talks on a trade deal because that could make it more difficult to secure an agreement, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday.After British Prime Minister ...

More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

Dozens of homes were destroyed overnight in Australias southeast but the wildfire threat had diminished by Sunday across New South Wales state and around the national capital Canberra, officials said. B ega Valley Mayor Kristy McBain said t...

UPDATE 4-Coronavirus kills Chinese man in Philippines, first death outside China

The Philippines said on Sunday a 44-year-old Chinese man had died of the new coronavirus, the first fatality from the growing outbreak outside of China, where the epidemic started, prompting tighter travel restrictions for both Filipinos an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020