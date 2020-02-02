Left Menu
Four more detained J-K political leaders released

  Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  Updated: 02-02-2020 17:28 IST
  Created: 02-02-2020 17:28 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Three National Conference (NC) leaders Abdul Majeed Larmi, Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Dr Mohd Shafi, who were detained after the abrogation of Article 370, were on Sunday released from MLA Hostel in Srinagar. Another leader Mohd Yusuf Bhat was also released.

The four released leaders were detained in the MLA hostel in Srinagar since August 5. Recently, on January 16, five Jammu and Kashmir political leaders who were detained after the abrogation of Article 370 were also released.

On January 10, as part of the move to progressively release detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, the government revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Last year in December, some Jammu and Kashmir leaders who were detained were released.

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti are under detention following the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

