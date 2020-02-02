Intruder at MP airport
An unidentified person sneaked into the Raja Bhoj Airport here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, affecting the departure of a flight, police said. "We have got information just now about the man entering the airport illegally," Nishatpura City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lokesh Sinha told PTI at 8 pm.
He said a flight was affected due to intrusion but refused to elaborate, saying details are awaited. According to Sinha, the man doesn't seem to be in a good frame of mind..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
