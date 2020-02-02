Committees to be formed in all UP districts to launch protests against CAA, say social, minority bodies

Committees will be formed in every Uttar Pradesh district to launch protests against CAA, NRC and NPR, a group of minority and social organisations announced on Sunday. The decision was taken at a meeting of organisations such as the Jamat-e-Islami, the Milli Council and the Jamiat Ahle Hadees.

"It was an unanimous view that committees should be formed in every district in the state to start protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR)," Babri Masjid Action Committee convener Zafaryab Jilani, who was in the meeting, said.

Protests are already being staged in Lucknow, Kanpur and Allahabad against CAA, NRC and NPR, he said. "Support of protestors from these places should be taken, and where

protests are not taking place, efforts should be made to launch them," Jilani said. He said that a coordination committee has been formed for this, and Magsaysay recipient Sandeep Pandey has been made its convenor.

"The coordination committee will have 60 members. It will consist of 50 per cent Muslims and 50 per cent non-Muslims. The next meeting of this committee is likely to take place in Lucknow on February 8," Jilani said. "The public wants an end to CAA, NRC and NPR. The government cannot suppress the voice of the people, and we will not go as per the 'marzee' (will) of the government," he said.

