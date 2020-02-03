RPF seizes Rs 50 lakh cash at Ranchi's Hatia station, 2 detained
Two persons have been detained at Hatia Railway Station here after Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized cash worth Rs 50 lakhs.
Two persons have been detained at Hatia Railway Station here after Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized cash worth Rs 50 lakhs. The duo, hailing from Rourkela in Odisha, was detained during checking by the railway police at the station.
The detained persons have claimed that they are employed with a firm and the seized cash belongs to their employer. Further investigation is being done by the Income Tax Department. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hatia
- Ranchi
- Railway Protection Force
- Odisha
- Rourkela
- Income Tax Department
ALSO READ
Blazers ride Lillard's franchise-best 61 to OT win over Warriors
Lillard's franchise-best 61 leads Blazers past Warriors in OT
Railway Protection Force busts e-ticketing racket with links to Dubai, Pakistan, B'desh; terror financing suspected: RPF DG Arun Kumar.
Some voters do not realise importance of right to exercise franchise: President Kovind
Bengals' Green: 'Franchise tag is not the best thing'