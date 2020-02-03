Left Menu
Boat capsizes in Odisha, all 25 people rescued

A boat carrying 25 people aboard capsized in Chilika Lake in Odisha's Khurda district on Sunday.

  Khurda (Odisha)
  Updated: 03-02-2020 06:02 IST
  Created: 03-02-2020 06:02 IST
Boat capsizes in Odisha, all 25 people rescued
25 people were admitted to a hospital after a boat carrying them capsized in Chilika Lake in Odisha.

A boat carrying 25 people aboard capsized in Chilika Lake in Odisha's Khurda district on Sunday. The vessel was returning from Kalijai when the incident took place.

All 25 people were rescued and admitted to a hospital in Balugaon. Two persons have been referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

