Women's college in Aurangabad declared 'Mobile Free Zone'

Students of Dr Rafiq Zakiriya Women's College in Aurangabad have welcomed the 'Mobile Free Zone' initiative.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Aurangabad (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 10:04 IST
The reading room of Dr Rafiq Zakiriya Women's College in Aurangabad.. Image Credit: ANI

Students of Dr Rafiq Zakiriya Women's College in Aurangabad have welcomed the 'Mobile Free Zone' initiative. The Principal of the college, Dr Maqdoom Farooqui said that students are happy as their concentration levels have increased.

"Girls are happy as their concentration levels have increased. Their interaction with each other has increased as well. This was done with the consent of parents, students and teachers," he told ANI. The Vice-Principal of the college said, "If they need to make a phone call, they can use a cellphone in the reading room for which they need to write their name, roll number, mobile number and the name of the person they are calling in the register."

She also said that the students could access the internet in the computer room and reading room. Welcoming the move, Taiyaba, a student said: "We respect the Principal's decision to make the campus a 'Mobile Free Zone'. Initially, we had problems but later realised it is a good initiative. We are spending more time on our studies and talking more with our friends now," she said.

"Students waste time on phones. With this initiative, we are concentrating more on our studies." Fatima said. (ANI)

