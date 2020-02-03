UP: Couple commits suicide as families oppose relationship

A couple allegedly committed suicide in Pangara village in Naraini area here, police said on Monday. The 24-year-old man named Baccha Prajapati and Ramdevi (19) were missing since Saturday, police said, adding that their bodies were recovered on Sunday.

They were in a relationship which was not approved by their families, police said. We have recovered a poisonous substance from the spot from where the bodies were found, a police officer said.

The matter is being probed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.