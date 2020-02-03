Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:07 IST
CM cautions against infiltration of "extremist" outfits like SDIP in anti-CAA stir

(Eds: recasts 1st para) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister

Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday cautioned against infiltration of members of "extremist" outfits like SDPI in anti-CAA protests

in the state and said the Left government would not allow any attempt to create communal disharmony in society.

His mention of the Islamic outfit the Social Democratic Party of India during question hour triggered a war of words

with the Opposition Congress led United Democratic Front. Coming down heavily on SDPI, the Chief Minister said such

"extremist" groups were trying to divide people and create law and order issues in some places under the garb of the

protests. Police and other government agencies had taken stern

action against such groups for indulging in violence and illegal activities in many places, he said while replying

during question hour. Rubbishing the allegations raised by the UDF, the Chief

Minister also made it clear that his government had not registered a case against anyone who took part in the anti-

Citizenship Amendment Act protests peacefully and in accordance with the law.

He said the southern state had witnessed unprecedented protests against CAA and most of such protests,including those

organised by mahal committees, had been organised peacefully. "But there is a group named SDPI in our state who are

thinking in an extremist way. It has been brought to the government's notice that

SDPI's members were trying to infiltrate in the protests in many places and divert the issues," he said.

They were not only indulging in violence, but also trying to divide people and create communal disharmony in society,

the Left veteran added. The mentioning of the name of SDPI by the Chief Minister

triggered a brief war of words between the ruling and opposition benches.

"Why is the opposition getting agitated when I mention the name of SDPI? Are they saying that I should not talk about

SDPI and extremism?" Vijayan asked. When UDF members alleged that police had registered cases

against their leaders and party workers for taking part in anti-CAA protests, the Chief Minister said the law enforcers

had to intervene as the protesters crossed the limits and destroyed public property.

