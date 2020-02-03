One killed in brawl over 'seating arrangement' in Bihar event

A 19-year-old youth was shot dead at a cultural event in Bihar's Bhojpur district allegedly over a brawl regarding seating arrangement. "There was some cultural event going on and firing took place there. One person has been shot dead in the incident which took place at around 2:30 AM. We are further investigating the matter," a police officer said.

The father of the deceased said that the shooting occurred over sitting arrangement at the event. "There was some dispute over sitting arrangement," he said. (ANI)

