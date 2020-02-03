Chopper crash lands due to technical snag in J-K's Reasi

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army made an emergency crash landing after it developed a technical snag in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Monday, army officials said.

Both the pilots are safe, they said.

The chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the district this morning, the officials said.

