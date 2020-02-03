Fire breaks out in Kullu's industrial area, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the industrial area of Kullu district on Monday, police said.

Soon after the fire broke out, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far. The fire has been brought under control. More details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

