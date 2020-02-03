Haryana DCs told to upload list of development works on govt portal

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Monday directed all deputy commissioners to upload the list of development works under the MP Local Area Development Scheme on a state government portal. She said the uploading of the list on the Public Finance Management System will bring transparency and make the monitoring of the works easy.

The chief secretary gave these instructions during an MPLADS committee meeting, which was held through videoconferencing here, an official release said. The chief secretary said the Rural Development Department played a major role in the socio-economic development of people.

Therefore, in order to use development funds, an estimate of the works should be made so that the projects could be started, she said. She also directed the DCs to ensure the monitoring of the ongoing projects.

The release quoting the chief secretary said all works declared by the MPs should be completed on a priority basis. The chief secretary also the instructed deputy commissioners to speed up the survey work so that every household in the state had access to drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

