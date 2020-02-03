HC grants bail to IAS officer held on bribery charge

The Orissa High Court on Monday granted bail to suspended IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya who was arrested in December last year in a bribery case. Justice S K Sahoo granted bail to Upadhyaya and directed vigilance court to fix the bail conditions.

The 2009 batch IAS officer, who was posted as the director of horticulture directorate, was arrested by the vigilance on December 30 for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a supplier through a manager of a private bank. The directorate has its accounts in the bank.

The manager was also arrested by the vigilance sleuths in the same case. Upadhyay who has been suspended following his arrest denied his involvement in any graft case..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

