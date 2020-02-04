UP: Man shot at by nephew over property dispute

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot at by his nephew over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday. Chandrapal Singh's condition is stated to be critical, police said, adding that the incident took place on Monday in Kharela area. The shooter-- Rajendra Singh alias Rajjan was arrested and the country-made pistol used in the crime was seized from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.