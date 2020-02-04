Last date to register for pick-and-drop facility for elderly Delhi voters extended

The Delhi CEO Office has extended the last date to register for availing pick-and-drop facility for senior citizens till February 5, officials said on Tuesday. The last date for registration earlier was January 31. However, it was extended after the poll body got a tepid response to the registration for the facility, they said.

"We had received registration for about 500 people only, so we decided to extend the date till February 5 for registering to avail the facility for getting pick-and-drop for senior citizens on polling day," a senior official in Delhi CEO Office said. Sources said, the decision to extend the last date was taken in view of "low response" from people for the registration which started on January 25.

To facilitate voters with disability, distribution of wheelchairs at polling booths is being augmented where larger number of locomotor disability voters have been registered, they said. As per the electoral roll, about 2 lakh voters in Delhi are aged 80 and above.

Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Delhi polls due on February 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.