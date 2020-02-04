Will ensure no one carrying coronavirus enters Goa: minister

A mechanism would be put in place to ensure that no person carrying novel coronavirus infection enters Goa, state health minister Vishwajit Rane told the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Responding to a calling attention motion about the virus threat, Rane also said that the state government will carry out a mass awareness campaign.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai and independent legislator Rohan Khaunte raised the issue, demanding "extra precaution" to ensure that the virus does not spread in Goa, a tourist haven. On opposition MLAs' concern about people from Kerala -- where three cases of coronavirus infection have been found -- traveling to Goa by railway and buses, Rane said a mechanism would be worked out to ensure that "no person carrying the virus" enters the state.

"We will put in place appropriate mechanism about how to handle the people who come by bus or railway," he said. He had visited Delhi to demand a thermal scanner for screening of passengers at the Goa airport, the minister said.

Khaunte said the virus outbreak was a serious issue. "The health minister should have a free hand and ensure that every point of entry in Goa is checked," he said.

Sardesai said that tourists arriving from China -- where the virus has claimed over 400 lives so far -- should not be allowed to enter the state. "There will be training and awareness campaign. We will take anganwadi (rural child care centre) workers and teachers in confidence so that we can go to the grassroots level and any (person showing) symptoms (of the virus infection) can be reported," Rane said further.

The guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) -- which has declared the virus outbreak a global health emergency -- and Union Health Ministry are being followed in the state, he said. A task force led by the state chief secretary has been constituted to oversee the situation, the minister added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.