Mumbai Cong's 'chowk sabhas' to highlight BJP misgovernance

The Mumbai Congress will organise500 'chowk sabhas' over the next two months to make peopleaware about the Centre's wrong moves like the CitizenshipAmendment Act, National Register of Citizens and NationalPopulation Register

Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad said the chowksabhas (street meetings) would also focus on the economicslowdown and rising unemployment in the country

He said there was an "atmosphere of fear" in thecountry due to the BJP-led Union government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.