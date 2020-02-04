Brick kiln owner booked for raping tribal woman in Palghar

A brick kiln owner in Palghar hasbeen booked for allegedly raping a tribal woman employee,police said on Tuesday

The accused has been identified as Shashi Waman Patil,a Manor police station official said

"The woman (22) worked at the brick kiln along withher husband. The accused went to the woman's home on January29 when her husband was not around and raped her. No arresthas been made and probe is underway," Palghar policespokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

